Nashville law firm Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison has promoted attorney Andrea Sinclair to member.
Her practice focuses largely on trust and estate work.
Sinclair joined the firm in 2015 after clerking for a Tennessee Court of Appeals judge and attending Vanderbilt University School of Law.
Sherrard Roe, founded in 1981, is made up of approximately 40 attorneys and has offices in the Pinnacle Building downtown.
