Nashville-based legal analytics company Quovant has hired Chris Iconos as chief revenue officer.
He joins the company from Axiom, an alternative legal services firm where he held a series of vice president roles, including as head of sales and operations for the North American consumer, services and industrials practice.
Iconos earned an MBA degree from the University of Texas and held prior positions with Navigant Consulting, Stout and Booz & Company.
Quovant advises in-house legal departments in relation to their spending with outside counsel.
The company was founded as LegalBill and initially offered audit services for corporate legal departments.
“We are thrilled to bring on a professional of Chris’ caliber to the Quovant team,” CEO Bill Horne said in a release. “His extraordinary experience working with senior executives and his expertise across the legal industry landscape is invaluable to our business. With legal departments focusing more than ever on visibility into their outside spend, we are excited to have Chris helping bring Quovant’s capabilities to prospects and clients alike, enabling them to have more valuable relationships with their law firms.”
