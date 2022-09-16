Bradley Arant Boult Cummings is moving its Nashville office to ONE 22 ONE, a new high-rise office building located in Gulch. The managing partner of the firm’s Nashville office, Lauren Jacques, spoke with the Post about large law firms returning to the office post-COVID.
“I want our space to be able to create an extended network and an opportunity for community and an environment for higher quality interactions where people are excited to come together and be in community with each other in a working environment to provide the best possible service we can for our clients,” she said.
What lessons did the firm learn during the pandemic that will help create a better work environment?
We learned a lot of lessons. One is the value and importance of being flexible and nimble and also emphasizing consistent communication and transparency across the firm. During the pandemic, one of the great things that came out of it was the acknowledgment for law firms and lawyers that we can be productive and offer the same quality and excellence of client service, not necessarily physically in the office, but at the same time, how important it is to have that in-person interaction and collaboration and touch points with your colleagues and clients.
Those lessons, when you blend them, have taught us that we can be flexible and nimble and not be in the office 24/7 in a way that may have been more of the case pre-pandemic, but we can blend that together with a return to the office that makes sense and focuses on high impact, high-quality in-person interaction and collaboration.
How did the firm prepare to go back to the office after COVID?
All firms, especially law firms in our market, are early adopters of return to work. We've learned the value that comes both from in-person work in collaboration and work from home and how we can benefit from both. So, part of our desire to move into our new building is the ability to completely redo and rethink our shared workspace by creating more opportunities for those meaningful and high-impact contact and collaboration points.
Some people probably think we're crazy for entering into a long-term lease for 100,000 square feet of office space. Where you work seems to be in flux right now, but we're very bullish about our future, our plans and what we're building here in Nashville.
How was the firm able to retain employees during the pandemic?
We are proud of that. It speaks to our whole core value system. We have a very family-centric mentality at Bradley and we live by the standards that we're only as good as our people. We take a lot of pride in the fact that we cared for and valued our people throughout the last two years and tried to make them realize how vital they are to our success.
A lot of our kind of firm's strategic plan throughout the pandemic, in addition to the sort of crisis management that all businesses were dealing with, was focused on the retention of our talent. We're not immune to the kind of workforce challenges that all industries are having right now. We are trying to be mindful of the shift that a lot of people have had as they start to evaluate work-life balance and what they value and their work and we're trying to move alongside that in the industry.
How have law firms differed from other types of businesses in terms of bringing employees back to offices?
Particularly in our market, we have been early adopters of the return to the office in a way that some other businesses haven’t. We have found that in-person collaboration is extremely important when it comes to providing the legal services that we provide for our clients. We have a tremendous culture that creates an environment where people want to be back in the office some portion of the time. We're not trying to be black and white about it in the sense of you having to be in the office all the time or we are only a work-from-home firm. Part of what we're doing is trying to acknowledge that there's value in both sides of that, but make sure that we are promoting a culture where people enjoy some portion of their workday being in the office collaborating with others
Have you had to be more flexible with work arrangements post-COVID?
From an attorney perspective, even pre-pandemic, we never had a policy requiring in-person work for attorneys and that just continues to be the case today. Our attitude is that all of our lawyers are professional and know how to use good judgment when it comes to the demands of our industry and whether, on a particular day, that requires some amount of office work or not.
With respect to our staff, we have certainly adopted a more hybrid work model that's been very positively received. People have adapted well to the flexibility of some work from home and in the office work arrangements. We're pushing forward with that model.
