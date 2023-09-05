Alisa Chestler is a shareholder with the local office of Baker Donelson, serving as chair of the firm’s data protection, privacy and cybersecurity team. She concentrates her practice in privacy, security and information management issues; health information and technology; health care and managed care regulatory issues; and corporate transactions matters.

Chestler recently spoke with the Post regarding Securities and Exchange Commission rules involving cybersecurity.

