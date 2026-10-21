Prediction market company sues Tennessee over sports gambling laws Underdog files lawsuit regarding cease-and-desist order from the state Sports Wagering Council Julianne Akers Julianne Akers Author email Oct 21, 2026 Oct 21, 2026 Updated Oct 21, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link New York-based sports gaming company Underdog is suing Tennessee regarding a cease-and-desist order from the state’s Sport Wagering Council.Underdog filed the lawsuit on Oct. 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, naming as defendants both the council and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 =2HDF:E 4@>6D 27E6C E96 $A@CE (286C:?8 r@F?4:= D6?E &?56C5@8 2 462D6\2?5\56D:DE ?@E:46 7@C :ED DA@CE 6G6?ED 4@?EC24ED :? %6??6DD66]k^AmkAm%96 DE2E6 2C8F6D E92E 82>:?8 D6CG:46D &?56C5@8 =236=D 2D “EC256D” @C “DH2AD” 24EF2==J BF2=:7J 2D DA@CED H286C:?8[ E96C67@C6 G:@=2E:?8 E96 DE2E6’D DA@CED 82>3=:?8 =2HD] %96 =6EE6C H2C?D &?56C5@8 E92E :7 :E 5@6D ?@E 462D6 E96D6 D6CG:46D[ :E 4@F=5 36 7:?65 2?5^@C 7246 4:G:= A6?2=E:6D 2?5 4C:>:?2= :?G6DE:82E:@?D[ 2D H6== 2D A@E6?E:2==J =@D6 :ED 72?E2DJ DA@CED @A6C2E@C =:46?D6D]k^AmkAm%96 =2HDF:E :D D66<:?8 2 A6C>2?6?E :?;F?4E:@? E@ AC6G6?E E96 DE2E6 7C@> 6?7@C4:?8 :ED 82>3=:?8 =2HD 282:?DE &?56C5@8 2?5 QF?=2H7F==J 6I6C4:D:?8 ;FC:D5:4E:@? @G6C[ C68F=2E:?8[ @C E6C>:?2E:?8 &?56C5@8’D @776C:?8 @7 =2H7F= 56C:G2E:G6D 4@?EC24ED @? 7656C2==J C68F=2E65 >2C<6ED]”k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@?[ &?56C5@8 :D C6BF6DE:?8 E96 4@FCE 6?E6C 2 564=2C2E@CJ ;F586>6?E DE2E:?8 E92E E96 Q492==6?865 AC@G:D:@?D[ @C 2?J @E96C DE2E6 =2HD A6CE2:?:?8 E@ 82>3=:?8 @C H286C:?8[” 2D 2AA=:65 E@ &?56C5@8’D D6CG:46D 2C6 F?4@?DE:EFE:@?2=]k^AmkAm“x? =:89E @7 E96 :>>:?6?E E9C62E :E 7246D 2D 2 C6DF=E @7 5676?52?ED’ :?E6?E:@? E@ HC@?87F==J 6?7@C46 %6??6DD66 =2H[ &?56C5@8 3C:?8D E9:D 24E:@? E@ AC@E64E :ED C:89E E@ @776C 6G6?E 4@?EC24ED AFCDF2?E E@ 7656C2= =2H 2?5 C68F=2E:@?[ >2:?E2:? E96 :?E68C:EJ @7 E96 7656C2= C68F=2E@CJ 7C2>6H@C<[ 2?5 2G6CE :>>:?6?E 92C> E@ :ED 3FD:?6DD @A6C2E:@?D[” E96 =2HDF:E C625D]k^AmkAm$<C>6EE:VD @77:46 564=:?65 E@ 4@>>6?E C682C5:?8 E96 =682= >2EE6C]k^AmkAm$:?46 $6AE6>36C[ &?56C5@8 92D DF65 D6G6? DE2E6D @G6C 82>3=:?8 =2H’D 27764E:?8 E96 4@>A2?J’D @A6C2E:@?D]k^AmkAm%96 =2HDF:E :?G@=G:?8 %6??6DD66 7@==@HD >F=E:A=6 =682= 32EE=6D @G6C AC65:4E:@? >2C<6ED :? C646?E >@?E9D] %96 eE9 &]$] r:C4F:E r@FCE @7 pAA62=D CF=65 :? $6AE6>36C E92E 6G6?ED 4@?EC24ED 3J DA@CED 82>:?8 4@>A2?J z2=D9: 42? 36 C68F=2E65 3J ~9:@ 2?5 %6??6DD66’D 82>3=:?8 =2HD] %9:D 4@>6D 27E6C $<C>6EE: 2AA62=65 E96 CF=:?8 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^E6??6DD66\28\2AA62=D\<2=D9:\DA@CED\H286C:?8\CF=:?8^2CE:4=60feeg6d44\hc2a\c4ca\26`g\`dbdgaba5hac]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm27E6C 2 5:DEC:4E 4@FCE D:565 H:E9 z2=D9:]k^2mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Underdog Lawsuit Gambling Sports Betting Law Tennessee Attorney General Cease And Desist Justice Julianne Akers Author email Follow Julianne Akers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you