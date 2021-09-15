Boutique firm Patterson Intellectual Property Law has hired David Rue as the office’s chief operating officer.
Rue, an attorney, has spent most of his career in operations, business development and management roles, including as an independent consultant and at law firms and other businesses. As COO, he will focus on operations and strategic development, according to a release.
Previously, Rue served as chief revenue officer at local tech firm The Concinnity Company and held several positions at Bass, Berry & Sims, including as chief strategy officer and managing director for strategic pricing and client value.
Patterson IP was founded in 1992 and lists 16 attorneys in its Nashville office.
“We are extremely excited to have David join us. His vast experience and unique skills are ideal to further elevate the firm,” Managing Shareholder Ryan Levy said in the release.
