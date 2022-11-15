Kansas City-based law firm Polsinelli has elected 28 attorneys to shareholder, including one in Nashville.
The new Nashville shareholder is Meri Gordon, who works on health care litigation and disputes.
Gordon joined Polsinelli in 2019 as counsel after working as senior litigation attorney with Bass, Berry & Sims and for a firm in New York.
Polsinelli has more than 1,000 attorneys in 23 offices, according to the firm.
“These nationally distinguished attorneys are becoming Polsinelli shareholders as a direct result of their extraordinary commitment to client service, hard work and proven results,” said Polsinelli chair and CEO Chase Simmons. “We proudly congratulate each of these attorneys on earning this deserved promotion to the shareholder ranks. Polsinelli is fortunate to have outstanding attorneys who are such a credit to the profession, and we look forward to supporting their continued legal career growth and development.”
Law firm Frost Brown Todd is merging with California firm AlvaradoSmith.
FBT is based in Cincinnati and Louisville but has a significant presence in Nashville, including firm chair Robert Sartin.
The merger with minority-owned AlvaradoSmith will allow FBT to open offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco. In California, the firm will operate under the name Frost Brown Todd AlvaradoSmith through 2023 before transitioning to simply Frost Brown Todd.
AlvaradoSmith’s 23 attorneys will bring FBT’s roster up to nearly 600 attorneys in 17 offices.
“AlvaradoSmith shares Frost Brown Todd’s commitment to a culture of excellence in serving both our clients and our communities,” Sartin said in a release. “Bringing together AlvaradoSmith’s local know-how and Frost Brown Todd’s national network of leading attorneys will allow us to expand our capabilities and strengthen the value we offer to clients. Given the economic and regulatory significance of the California market, we are excited about the opportunities this merger will provide.”
