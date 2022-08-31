Law firm Lewis Thomason has named Timothy Downard chief financial officer, effective Aug. 8.
Downard was most recently controller and finance director at Vericom Global Solutions. Previously, he was CFO at SoZu Solution and owned his own CPA firm.
At the firm, Downard will be responsible for financial strategy, planning and analysis. Lewis Thomason has offices in Nashville, Knoxville and Memphis.
“We are thrilled to have Tim join us as chief financial officer,” president and managing shareholder Lisa Ramsay Cole said. “His experience, financial acumen and years spent managing his own client facing financial services firm make him a tremendous asset to Lewis Thomason.”
Law firm Tate, Wilson, Johnson, Meyer & Cherry is moving from downtown Nashville to Maryland Farms.
The law firm has been based downtown since 1987 and represents publicly traded companies, insurance carriers, small businesses and individuals in civil litigation and alternate dispute resolution.
“Our new location in Maryland Farms is much more convenient for many of our clients and staff and allows them to avoid the difficulties of traveling into and parking downtown,” said William Tate, a senior partner. “We remain committed to our clients’ needs including saving time and expense during an often time-consuming and expensive process. Today, given the transformation of legal services and use of numerous technological solutions, our relocation will provide even more value for our clients.”
Tate Wilson is now located at 100 Westwood Place.
