Timothy Downard

Law firm Lewis Thomason has named Timothy Downard chief financial officer, effective Aug. 8.

Downard was most recently controller and finance director at Vericom Global Solutions. Previously, he was CFO at SoZu Solution and owned his own CPA firm.

William Tate

