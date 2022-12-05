Barton LLP has added three attorneys in its Nashville office, including a managing partner.
Leslie Goff Sanders is the new Nashville managing partner, with Daniel Crowell joining Barton as a partner and Stephen Stovall as an associate. The three come to Barton from Jackson Lewis.
Barton is based in New York and has offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, where six attorneys are now based.
The three new attorneys all work in labor and employment law.
“This is a huge opportunity for us,” Sanders said in a release. “The Nashville law firm landscape is rapidly changing with the growth of Nashville and the influx of AmLaw 100 firms. We are excited to have found the Barton platform, which is known for providing a high-quality alternative to Big Law.”
Bass Berry adds 17 associates
Bass, Berry & Sims has announced the hiring of 21 associates, including 17 in Nashville. The other new hires join the firm’s Memphis and Washington, D.C., offices.
“We are excited to welcome this latest group of exceptional attorneys to the firm,” Managing Partner Todd Rolapp said in a release. “They will further enhance our collaboration across offices and practices as we continue to best serve our clients.”
In Nashville, Matthew Morrow and Bria Smith-Edwards joined the commercial real estate practice group. Kyle Conley, Erica Gray, Caylyn Harvey, Braxton Kinney, David Kitchin, William McCallie and Aleah Reno-Demick were added to the corporate and securities practice group. Abigail Anderson, Delaney Durst, Ben Kelly and Steffie Rosene are working in the health care group. Samantha Liskey, Ethan Riley and Masie Taylor joined the intellectual property group. And Angel Lasley joins the litigation group.
All but Lasley earned law degrees this year. Lasley, who graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 2019, clerked for U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Bernice Donald before joining the firm.