Dickinson Wright has added Nashville attorney Stephen Montgomery as of counsel.
He was previously a member at Neal & Harwell, where he spent 14 years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Dickinson Wright has added Nashville attorney Stephen Montgomery as of counsel.
He was previously a member at Neal & Harwell, where he spent 14 years.
Montgomery’s practice includes commercial transactions, bankruptcy, commercial real estate, estate planning and civil litigation. He earned undergraduate and law degrees at Vanderbilt University.
Dickinson Wright has nearly 500 attorneys in 19 offices, six of them in Michigan.
Management-side employment and labor law firm Littler has added Bruce Buchanan as special counsel in the Nashville office.
He previously practiced with Sebelist Buchanan Law, a firm he co-founded, and was senior trial specialist for the National Labor Relations Board for 20 years. Buchanan specializes in immigration law, including working with employers on immigration compliance and visa issues.
Buchanan attended Vanderbilt University School of Law and Florida State University.
“With four decades of experience that includes litigating cases at the NLRB, advising employers on their most complex immigration issues, and running a successful private practice, Bruce is a sought-after counselor by local and national companies,” said Bradley Strawn, Littler’s regional office managing shareholder for the Nashville office. “His insider perspective on NLRB enforcement, extensive trial experience and in-depth knowledge of immigration law will be a significant asset to our clients.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In