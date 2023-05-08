thornburg

Top row, from left: Jay Knight, Elisa Harris, Joy Longnecker

Bottom row, from left: J.D. Thomas, Taylor Wirth

Indianapolis-based law firm Barnes & Thornburg on Monday officially announced the opening of a new office in Nashville.

The firm has named five partners based in the new Nashville office, with the attorneys joining Barnes & Thornburg from Bass, Berry & Sims, Baker Donelson and Holland & Knight (formerly Waller Lansden). The new partners are Jay Knight and Taylor Wirth, who come from Bass, Berry & Sims; J.D. Thomas, from Holland & Knight; Joy Boyd Longnecker, most recently at Baker Donelson; and Elisa Harris, former in-house counsel at ContessaHealth and Wayspring.