Indianapolis-based law firm Barnes & Thornburg on Monday officially announced the opening of a new office in Nashville.
The firm has named five partners based in the new Nashville office, with the attorneys joining Barnes & Thornburg from Bass, Berry & Sims, Baker Donelson and Holland & Knight (formerly Waller Lansden). The new partners are Jay Knight and Taylor Wirth, who come from Bass, Berry & Sims; J.D. Thomas, from Holland & Knight; Joy Boyd Longnecker, most recently at Baker Donelson; and Elisa Harris, former in-house counsel at ContessaHealth and Wayspring.
Late last year, the firm confirmed that it had hired Bass Berry’s Eleanor Smith as chief client officer based in Nashville. The new attorneys are temporarily working from the recently opened Moore Building on 19th Avenue South in Midtown.
Knight and Wirth join the firm as part of the securities and capital markets practice group, which Knight will co-chair while serving as partner-in-charge of the Nashville office. Knight was previously special counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Wirth was an associate at Baker Donelson before joining Bass Berry in 2016.
Thomas, Harris and Longnecker will work in the health care industry practice. Prior to Holland & Knight, Thomas was an assistant federal prosecutor and an associate at Bass Berry. Harris started her career at Bass Berry before spending about a decade working in-house for various health care companies. Longnecker was a prosecutor before joining Baker Donelson more than a decade ago.
In the past two years, Barnes & Thornburg has also opened offices in New Jersey, Philadelphia and Boston, according to a release, and in recent years has expanded to New York, Raleigh, Ann Arbor and Salt Lake City. The firm has more than 800 attorneys.
“Nashville has long been a strategic priority for us given our existing clients in the area, the prominence of health care in the market and the growing number of Fortune 500 companies putting down roots in the city,” said Andrew J. Detherage, Barnes & Thornburg’s managing partner. “We are thrilled with the team of partners joining the firm, and we look forward to growing the office with top lawyers who value our culture and national platform.”
In addition, Barnes & Thornburg associates Megan Krivoshey and Molly Sigler are moving to the Nashville office.