New York-based employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. is opening a Nashville office, its 63rd location overall.
The expansion to the city is led by office managing principal Stephen Price, a former managing partner in Burr & Forman’s Nashville office.
Also joining Jackson Lewis is Jennifer Rusie as office litigation manager. She was previously at Ogletree Deakins and focuses her practice on disability access and employment litigation.
Leslie Sanders and Daniel Crowell, both of Webb Sanders PLLC, have also joined Jackson Lewis’ Nashville office.
Sanders was a founder at Webb Sanders and previously practiced at Bass, Berry & Sims and as in-house counsel. She represents employers in employment, trade secret and non-competition litigation.
Crowell was a partner in Webb Sanders’ labor and employment group and works on employment issues, government investigation defense and trade secrets.
“Stephen, Jennifer, Leslie and Daniel are enthusiastic and talented lawyers who will solidify Jackson Lewis’ presence in Nashville’s thriving business community,” Jackson Lewis Managing Principal Samantha Hoffman said in a release. “The new principals complement our already deep and successful roster of attorneys, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the firm.”
Jackson Lewis has a second location in Tennessee, in Memphis. The firm numbers nearly 1,000 attorneys, according to a release.
