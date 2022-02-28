Nashville law firms Lewis Thomason P.C. and Manson Johnson Conner PLLC on Monday announced that they are teaming up as part of a new “strategic alliance.”
Details of the arrangement are sparse, but leaders from both firms said the partnership would allow the firms’ lawyers to offer an expanded menu of services to clients. Lewis Thomason has additional offices in Knoxville, Memphis and Sevierville. Manson Johnson Conner touts itself as the oldest African-American law firm based in Middle Tennessee.
In a release, the firms noted several past connections, including Lewis Thomason co-founder Clure Morton having been a mentor to Richard Manson of MJC. Additionally, MJC partner Isaac Conner began his career at Lewis Thomason. John Manson, a former MJC attorney and the son of founder Richard Manson, joined Lewis Thomason as special counsel earlier this year.
“Together, our firms are redefining how we make a difference in the legal community,” Richard Manson said in the release. “The spotlight that 2020 placed on various aspects of American culture highlights the fact that equitable action — including diverse voices in business — will allow us to practice law in a new way.”
