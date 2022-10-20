Nashville plaintiffs firm Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings is expanding to St. Louis with the appointment of a former city official and judge.
The St. Louis Business Journal reports that Jack Garvey, a “heavyweight trial attorney” in St. Louis, will lead the new Branstetter office. Also joining the firm is Garvey’s daughter Colleen Garvey, as an associate.
According to the SLBJ, Garvey and BS&J managing partner Gerard Stranch got to know one another through work on lawsuits filed against drug companies related to the opioid epidemic, a major focus of the Nashville firm in recent years. Their courtship began before the pandemic but Garvey was hesitant, deciding to join BS&J once his daughter graduated from law school.
Garvey told the SLBJ the expansion is “an opportunity to work with my daughter and to do our thing together and also have a trial practice.” Eventually, the office could have four or five attorneys.
After nearly two decades as a circuit court judge, Garvey in 2015 returned to private practice with Carey Danis & Lowe. He was on the defense team for then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, whose felony invasion of privacy charge was dismissed before a trial began.
Colleen Garvey was previously an associate attorney at Brown & James.
In addition to Nashville and St. Louis, BS&J has offices in Cincinnati, Louisville and Las Vegas.