g

Jack Garvey

Nashville plaintiffs firm Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings is expanding to St. Louis with the appointment of a former city official and judge.

The St. Louis Business Journal reports that Jack Garvey, a “heavyweight trial attorney” in St. Louis, will lead the new Branstetter office. Also joining the firm is Garvey’s daughter Colleen Garvey, as an associate.