The Tennessee Supreme Court last week denied the Nashville Bar Association’s request that attorneys in the state be required to complete two hours of continuing legal education training on diversity, inclusion, equity and elimination of bias every year.
Despite denying the request, the court said it believed in “the importance of ensuring that our judicial system and the legal profession are free from bias or prejudice” and continues to encourage “related continuing legal education.”
Tennessee attorneys are required to complete 15 hours of annual CLE, including at least 12 general hours and three hours on ethics/professionalism.
The NBA initially made the request in September 2020 in the wake of a summer of racial justice protests. The Supreme Court accepted public comments and said that it received 57 letters from attorneys, organizations and members of the public.
The request split the Tennessee legal community, with a number of prominent industry groups and law firms backing the proposal while some individual attorneys and other groups opposed it.
Among the organizations backing the Nashville Bar Association’s proposal were the Tennessee Office of the Post-Conviction Defender, the Tennessee Disability Coalition, Lawyers’ Association for Women Marion Griffin Chapter, Knoxville Bar Association and Memphis Bar Association.
The Tennessee Bar Association surveyed its attorneys and, instead of supporting the proposal, asked the court to adopt a separate plan for one additional required CLE hour on professionalism, which could include diversity and bias training but also other topics. In a poll, less than a third of TBA members supported the proposed diversity training requirement and nearly half of members opposed it, the TBA noted.
“The TBA’s decision to approve an alternative to the NBA proposal is not evidence of a lack of concern or awareness of the unique and important challenges to the profession on specific issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the organization wrote. “The TBA realizes that it must serve as a leader on this very important issue and, therefore, must create additional opportunities for education and empowerment.”
Some of the attorneys opposed to the request turned to hot-button catch phrases like critical race theory to explain their position. Several called the proposed two-hour CLE “indoctrination” and “reeducation.”
“While the petition presents itself under the guise of such unobjectionable terminology, other language in the proposal makes clear that this is not a request that CLE programs affirm the equal human dignity of all persons,” Brian Kelsey, an attorney at Liberty Justice Center and an indicted state senator, wrote. “Rather, it is part of a political and ideological project whose intent is precisely the opposite.”
Paul Krog, a Brentwood attorney, described the request as “a philosophical and ideological litmus test under the guise of promoting good manners and access to justice” and objected to “being nagged for two hours every year about one’s retrograde religious and philosophical beliefs.”
A local Christian Legal Center chapter and the Beacon Center of Tennessee were among the groups opposed to the proposal.
Nashville-based law firms Bass, Berry & Sims and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis jointly wrote the Supreme Court to back the CLE proposal.
“Discrimination, bias (implicit and explicit), and racial animus within the legal profession undermine public confidence in it and hamper the fair administration of justice,” firm leaders wrote. “Mandatory training would help mitigate the impact of all discrimination and bias in the profession, but would be especially beneficial in addressing the insidious bias often activated without an individual’s awareness.”
Kaya Grace Porter, an attorney at Littler Mendelson in Nashville (she was at Lewis Thomason at the time she submitted the comment), added that the proposal was “the least we of an esteemed profession can do to make our world a better place for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.