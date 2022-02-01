A trio of attorneys with significant Metro Government experience has left the law firm that acquired Bone McAllester Norton and joined Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis.
Doug Sloan, Jon Cooper and Quan Poole have joined Waller’s real estate team, according to a notice posted by the firm.
Cooper is a former head of the Metro Council office and Metro legal director. Sloan was previously a Metro attorney, executive director of the Metro Planning Department and chief legal officer at the Nashville International Airport. Poole was from 2017-2020 a Metro attorney working with the city's board of zoning appeals, health department and codes department.
Bone announced a merger with Kansas City-based Spencer Fane in August.
