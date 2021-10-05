Paul Ney, a longtime Nashville attorney and government official, has joined Momentus Inc. as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
The company plans to offer infrastructure services in space.
Ney’s career began in Nashville, where he earned a law and business degree from Vanderbilt University before starting a 20-year run at local law firm Trauger, Ney & Tuke.
He then went to Washington, D.C., where he was acting general counsel for the Department of the Navy and deputy general counsel for the Department of Defense during George W. Bush’s second term.
Upon returning to Nashville, Ney led the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development under then-Mayor Karl Dean. He was later an attorney with Patterson Intellectual Property Law in Nashville, chief deputy Tennessee attorney general and, during the Trump administration, general counsel for the Department of Defense.
The startup recently paid $7 million to settle federal charges that it had misled investors about test results of its technology. The company went public in August via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The stock is currently trading slightly below the $10.68 where it closed on its opening day.
“Paul and I collaborated on the most critical national security and defense challenges during our time at the Pentagon and I look forward to his partnership at Momentus,” said Momentus CEO John Rood, who took over the company earlier this year and was under secretary of defense for policy during Ney’s tenure at the Pentagon. “His leadership is crucial to our team as we navigate the opportunities of a developing space economy, grow the Company, and implement our National Security Agreement. Paul will also play a key role in protecting our critical technology and intellectual property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.