Jon Cooper, a longtime Metro attorney, is joining law firm Bone McAllester Norton in July.
Cooper is currently director of the Metro Council office, a position he previously held from 2008 to 2015. From 2015 to 2019, he was law director for the Metro Government.
At Bone, Cooper will join a growing team of attorneys with ties to Metro working on land use and zoning issues. Other lawyers in the group include Quan Poole, a former assistant in the Metro Department of Law, and Doug Sloan, formerly the chief legal officer for the Metro Nashville Airport Authority. Cooper will also work on regulatory and administrative law matters, including with counties and municipalities.
“Not only is Jon a veteran attorney, but he has proved himself to be a vital asset to the Middle Tennessee community,” firm CEO Charles Robert Bone said in a release. “His extensive knowledge and years of experience with the Metropolitan Nashville Government will be a great resource not only to our clients, but also to our firm.”
(0) comments
