A Nashville homebuilder is facing multiple lawsuits — including one from veteran musician Chris Isaak — related to fraud claims that have allegedly yielded millions in ill-gotten gains.
Brian Layton, owner of Britt Development, is the defendant in no fewer than 11 lawsuits.
In the Isaak suit, originally filed last year and supplemented earlier this month in Davidson County Chancery Court, Layton is accused of forging on loan documents the signatures of the singer-songwriter related to ownership of 19 12South properties. This followed Layton and wife Sarah Britt Layton, Isaak (known for his song “Wicked Game”) and Sheryl Louis (an Isaak business partner and producer) having created an LLC to purchase 945 S. Douglas St. and redevelop the property. Then, the suit alleges, Layton created a separate LLC to which he quitclaim deeded ownership to himself and used the more than $4 million in loan proceeds for his personal benefit.
The Isaak lawsuit notes the Laytons have created a “massive fraud scheme.”
In a similar suit, the Laytons and John “Russ” Mabry of Wilson County formed Gunnison Investments to buy property at 1501 Linden Ave. for $1,645,000. The lawsuit, also filed in chancery court, contends the Laytons told Mabry they would renovate the house and sell it for a profit, the proceeds of which they would split 50-50.
Instead, the lawsuit reads, the Laytons quitclaim deeded the property to themselves — via Grandote Investments TN LLC — without the investor's knowledge or signature.
Similarly, and according to a document filed in the United State Bankruptcy Court for the Middle Tennessee District, Layton formed McClain Investments TN related to two creditors involving four properties. The court document notes McClain Investments borrowed money to purchase homes that it intended to rehab and sell for a profit, but instead did not commence work (but did not borrow additional money to complete any construction activities). McClain Investments declared bankruptcy on Sept. 29, 2022, and the case is pending.
Nashville law firm Dunham Hildebrand is representing Grandote Investments and McClain Investments, which are both debtors in open Chapter 11 proceedings.
“Our firm is no longer actively representing Mr. Layton or any other entity owned by Mr. Layton in any other matters,” Alex Payne, a DH member, emailed the Post.
Layton’s actions have spurred Nashville attorney Brian Manookian to create website brianlaytonnashville.com, which outlines the various lawsuits.
Manookian’s website (see here) references lawsuits involving the Laytons (he uses the term “ponzi scheme”) and filed by American Express for allegedly not retiring credit card debt and Ford Motor Company for alleged failure to make all monthly lease payments (with court documents noting the issue was related to an accident). In addition, the site offers links to multiple lawsuits with plaintiffs contending the Laytons have failed to pay for building materials and construction services.
Manookian, who has been involved in various high-profile local disputes and had his law license suspended in 2019 (read here; he contends the suspension was for political reasons), emailed the Post the following:
"I've spent six months untangling this thing," Manookian said. "It's clear to me that Layton has been ... transferring funds, loans and building materials belonging to new investors to earlier projects that have stalled out. I don't get the sense Layton set out to perpetuate a $30 million-plus scam. I think the guy got in over his head, panicked and started papering over losses by taking on new investors and forging loan documents. The dozen-plus pending lawsuits speak to that."
Brian Layton could not be reached for comment.