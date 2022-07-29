Open government advocates are seeking to expand access to the Tennessee Code Annotated, the comprehensive version of Tennessee state law including relevant history and judicial review notes.

Public.Resource.Org and Nashville law professor David Hudson sued LexisNexis in Davidson County Chancery Court this week, asking the court to force the company to offer the complete and current electronic version of the TCA.

