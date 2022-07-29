Open government advocates are seeking to expand access to the Tennessee Code Annotated, the comprehensive version of Tennessee state law including relevant history and judicial review notes.
Public.Resource.Org and Nashville law professor David Hudson sued LexisNexis in Davidson County Chancery Court this week, asking the court to force the company to offer the complete and current electronic version of the TCA.
The state of Tennessee hired LexisNexis to publish the TCA. According to documents filed with the court, the state denies that it has an electronic copy of the TCA of its own to give out, so the plaintiffs filed a public records request with LexisNexis, a private company, which denied the request.
The plaintiffs argue that LexisNexis “is the functional equivalent of state government for purposes of its work producing the TCA” and should therefore have to comply with public records laws.
LexisNexis declined to comment on the pending litigation. State representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
Public.Resource has brought similar cases in other states, including one in Georgia that led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Georgia’s annotated code could not be copyrighted. In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts described the free, unannotated version of the law as “economy class.”
“Law is owned by the people,” Public.Resource President Carl Malamud said. “It doesn’t have a copyright.”
He added that Tennessee was “basically ignoring” the U.S. Supreme Court by continuing to allow LexisNexis to restrict access.
