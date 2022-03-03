Nashville-based on-demand legal services provider Latitude has brought on Katharine Fischman of Frost Brown Todd to lead legal recruiting and placement.
Fischman was most recently a senior associate practicing commercial litigation at FBT’s Nashville office, where she also worked on the firm’s women’s initiative and professional development committees.
At Latitude, Fischman will be responsible for matching attorneys and paralegals with corporate legal departments and law firm contract placements. She attended Tulane University and Indiana University Maurer School of Law.
Founded by Big Law expats, Latitude has in recent years expanded to several markets beyond Nashville, including Boston, Miami and Atlanta.
“Having worked in Big Law and in-house on a secondment, Katharine understands the needs of our clients and the varied priorities or stress points of the attorneys we work with, so she is uniquely qualified to align both and recommend successful matches,” said Candice Reed, executive vice president and partner in charge of Latitude’s Tennessee operations. “She’s also a Nashville native and has spent her entire legal career in Nashville, so she understands this market and has seen it grow and evolve over the past several years.”
