Nonprofit legal services provider Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services has named Laura Brown its next executive director.
She will take over from outgoing Executive Director Ann Pruitt at the end of March, according to a release.
Most recently, Brown was deputy director of client services for nonprofit law firm Legal Aid of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands. Previously, she served as general counsel for the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.
“Under Laura Brown’s leadership, TALS is well positioned for the next chapter in its 45-year history of advancing a vital mission — strengthening the delivery of civil legal help to vulnerable Tennesseans,” Pruitt said in the release.
Prior to joining TALS in 2013, Pruitt was a litigator at Baker Donelson and worked in the legal department at Dell. She has also previously served as board chair at YWCA of Nashville.
“Expanding partnerships and using technology to advance access to justice are hallmarks of Ann Pruitt’s tenure leading TALS,” Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Bivins said upon Pruitt's retirement announcement in January.
(0) comments
