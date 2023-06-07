Vanderbilt Law School Dean Chris Guthrie has announced the appointment of Beth Cruz, who graduated from the law school in 2010, as assistant dean and Martha Craig Daughtrey Director of Public Interest.
Cruz will be responsible for helping law students get involved in public interest law, either while in school or as a career. That work includes overseeing the pro bono program, working with employers and advising students on career paths.
Previously, Cruz led the Education Rights Project in the Nashville Public Defender’s Office. The goal of the project was disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline through legal representation and policy advocacy.
Spring Miller, the first assistant dean for public interest, is joining the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition as legal director.
“The law school’s Office of Public Interest has demonstrated a strong commitment to cultivating a culture of public service and opportunities for students to use their legal training in service of the greater good, during and after law school,” Guthrie said in a release. “Through financial support, career coaching, programming, and experiential learning, [Cruz] will help the next generation of Vanderbilt Law students launch public service-minded careers.”
GSRM adds associate
Law firm Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin has hired Gabriel Ragsdale as an associate.
Ragsdale will work with the litigation and labor and employment practice groups at GSRM. He was previously an associate at a firm in Delaware.
Ragsdale attended Vanderbilt University and the University of Georgia School of Law and held clerkships or externships with a Delaware court and federal agencies. He also worked as an investigator for a Washington, D.C., law firm.
Beacon Center hires legal affairs director
Conservative political and legal advocacy group and think tank Beacon Center of Tennessee has named Wen Fa director of legal affairs.
Fa is tasked with expanding Beacon’s litigation efforts, according to a release.
Fa was previously senior attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation and attended the University of Michigan Law School.
“We are excited for Wen to join our team and build upon our success challenging unconstitutional government actions,” Beacon CEO Justin Owen said in a release. “Tennesseans from all across the state will benefit from Wen’s tenacity as we defend their freedoms in court.”