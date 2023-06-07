beth cruz alert.png

Beth Cruz

Vanderbilt Law School Dean Chris Guthrie has announced the appointment of Beth Cruz, who graduated from the law school in 2010, as assistant dean and Martha Craig Daughtrey Director of Public Interest.

Cruz will be responsible for helping law students get involved in public interest law, either while in school or as a career. That work includes overseeing the pro bono program, working with employers and advising students on career paths.

