Law firm Thompson Burton has named Josh Lee a partner.
Lee will focus on land use, employment and corporate law. Previously, Lee was an attorney at Hankook Tire America’s Nashville U.S. headquarters. He also spent six years with the Metro Department of Law.
“We are so happy to have Josh joining us here in Nashville,” said Walt Burton, a managing partner of the firm. “His addition to our ever-growing land use team will prove invaluable.”
Earlier this year, the firm announced the addition of Alex Dickerson, another land use attorney, as a partner. Dickerson spent more than a dozen years with Metro, including as a legal adviser for the Metro Codes Department and the Board of Zoning Appeals.
During the past few years, Thompson Burton has hired a series of attorneys with Metro experience, including former Metro Codes Department Director Bill Herbert and former Metro Zoning Administrator Jon Michael.
K&L Gates adds three in Nashville
Law firm K&L Gates has hired two associates in its Nashville office and welcomed another transferring from the West Coast.
Lauren Brown joins the firm as an associate in the corporate/capital markets group. She was previously corporate counsel at manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker and an associate at Bass, Berry & Sims.
Leah Eubanks is practicing as an associate in the private equity group. She previously practiced with firms in Chicago.
Transferring from K&L Gates’ Orange County office is Hutton Baker, who practices in the mergers and acquisitions group. He attended Vanderbilt Law School before joining K&L Gates last year.