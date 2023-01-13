National employment law firm Jackson Lewis has named Jonathan O. Harris principal in its Nashville office.
Harris was previously Nashville office managing partner at Ogletree Deakins. His practice includes representing employers in employment matters, including those related to Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cases.
Harris attended Vanderbilt University and Washington University School of Law.
“Jon is a highly skilled litigator and we are thrilled he has decided to join us in Nashville,” Price said. “We are excited that the firm is continuing to attract renowned legal talent in Nashville and know that Jon’s litigation and class action experience will be a significant asset for our clients.”
Jackson Lewis has nearly 1,000 attorneys nationwide.
Neal & Harwell elevates two
Neal & Harwell has named Benjamin Aaron and Callie Hinson members of the firm.
Aaron joined the firm in 2016 and practices commercial and criminal litigation. He attended University of Tennessee College of Law.
Hinson joined Neal & Harwell in 2019 and works on domestic law including divorce, child custody and prenuptial agreements. She attended Belmont University College of Law.
“We are proud to announce the election of Ben and Callie as members of Neal & Harwell,” said Ron Harris, firm chief administrator. “We recognize what each of these attorneys have accomplished in their careers and for our clients. We look forward to their continued contributions to the success and growth of Neal & Harwell.”
Anderson & Reynolds promotes one
Ashley Tipton has been named a partner at Anderson & Reynolds.
Tipton’s trial practice includes general business, health care liability and tort litigation.
“She has shown exceptional dedication to the firm through her tireless work effort and commitment to successful results for our clients,” said founding partner Sara Reynolds.