Birmingham-based Burr & Forman has elected six new partners, including two in the Nashville office.
The Nashville partners are Samuel Morris and Renee Rayne.
Morris is a member of the financial services litigation practice group, where he represents banks, credit card companies, mortgage lenders, auto finance companies and other financial institutions in consumer lawsuits.
Rayne is a member of the health care practice group, working with hospitals and physician groups on regulatory and transactional matters.
“We’re excited to recognize a new group of attorneys into partnership this year,” CEO Ed Christian said in a release. “Spread across our footprint, these attorneys have very different legal practices but all have a strong sense of client and community service.”
Bass names new leaders
Bass, Berry & Sims has made several changes to its leadership team.
Paul Jennings in the Nashville office and Michael Gibson in the Washington, D.C., office have both been elected to the firm’s executive committee.
Richard Spore has been appointed chair of the real estate and debt finance practice group. Based in the Memphis office, he succeeds Cindy Sellers.
Lauren Gaffney of the Nashville office has been named entry level hiring partner, succeeding Shelley Thomas, while Lara Flatau, also of Nashville, has been named to the working parents committee, succeeding Leslie Ford.
“Paul, Mike, Richard, Lauren and Lara are all respected attorneys and leaders within our firm, communities and their respective practices, and we are grateful to them for stepping into these key roles,” said Todd Rolapp, managing partner of Bass, Berry & Sims. “This group represents a cross-section of our firm’s practice areas and footprint, and they reflect our talented pipeline of leaders.”
Sherrard Roe adds associate
Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison has added Frances Perkins as an associate in the firm’s business and commercial litigation group. She attended Brown University and Belmont University College of Law and previously spent more than a dozen years working in the fine art industry around the world.
“We are delighted to welcome Frances to SRVH,” said management committee member Bill Harbison. “The firm continues to grow strategically, and we are seeing our clients’ litigation needs increase. Frances’ knowledge and prior professional experience complement our practice and allow us to better serve those clients.”
McGlinchey welcomes entertainment lawyer
McGlinchey Stafford has added Hillel Frankel as of counsel in Nashville.
Frankel’s practice includes representing songwriters, artists and producers. A former artist manager and musician, Frankel moved to Nashville from Chicago in 2014.
“We have been very strategic in our search for the right attorney to join us to grow our presence in Nashville, and are excited to bring Hillel on board,” said Shaun Ramey, managing member of the Nashville office. “He has unparalleled experience in the music industry, which will make him an invaluable resource for our entertainment clients.”
Frankel attended University of Illinois-Chicago and DePaul University College of Law.