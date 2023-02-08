Attorney William Hickey has joined Thompson Burton’s Nashville office as a partner.
Hickey, whose practice is focused on commercial litigation, spent the past decade practicing on his own after working as an associate at multiple Nashville firms. He attended the University of Mississippi for undergraduate and legal studies.
“We’re thrilled to have Will on board,” founding partner Walt Burton said in a release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and market leadership to our expanding litigation team.”
Lewis Thomason names two shareholders
Law firm Lewis Thomason has named Jackie Dixon and Michael Goode shareholders in its Nashville office.
Dixon joined the firm as special counsel in 2022 and has been an attorney for more than three decades, according to a release. She is a past president of the Tennessee Bar Association and focuses her practice on family law, personal injury and civil litigation.
Goode joined Lewis Thomason in 2018 from Stites & Harbison. His practice includes tax, business and estate planning.
Legal services firm expands to Nashville
Chicago-based Veristar, which offers e-discovery and legal staffing services, is expanding to Nashville.
The company has an additional presence in New York, Cleveland, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. In a release, Veristar said it would name a Nashville-based business development director for the region “in the coming weeks.”
“Nashville is a vibrant, sophisticated city that is home to powerhouse law firms and many great companies in health care, technology, entertainment, financial services and manufacturing,” Veristar CEO Rick Avers said in the release. “Everyone at Veristar is excited to be a part of the Nashville community.”