Law firm Neal & Harwell has named John Southwood director of financial operations.
Previously, Southwood served as director of financing and accounting at Waller Lansden for 14 years. He was also chief financial officer at Boult, Cummings, Conners & Berry for 13 years before it merged with Bradley Arant Rose & White.
Southwood holds an MBA degree in accounting from Vanderbilt University and an undergraduate degree from the University of the South.
“John has spent the past 30 years working for leading regional and international law firms,” Neal & Harwell Managing Partner Ron Harris said in a release. “His background and skills coupled with his extensive legal industry experience will bring great value for many years. He represents an investment in the firm's future. We look forward to working with John as he applies his expertise toward our internal growth infrastructure for the years to come.”
Services firm expanding to legal sector
Unbottleneck, billed as a provider of remote staffing as a service, is growing its offerings in the legal sector via the addition of Nashville-based attorney Larry Bridgesmith.
He will serve as strategic adviser to Florida-based Unbottleneck. Legal services provided by Unbottleneck will include virtual legal receptionists, legal administrators, legal transcriptionists, legal operations managers and legal project managers.
Bridgesmith has taught at Vanderbilt and Belmont universities and is a co-founder of the International Institute of Legal Project Management.
“The legal industry has been slower than sectors like tech, finance and even health care when it comes to taking advantage of the major cost and efficiency benefits of remote workers,” he said in a release. “This is typically due to long-standing business practices and the risk aversion customary for lawyers. Unfortunately, this inefficiency trickles down to be an overhead cost which can negatively impact the very clients we seek to serve. This can hurt the credibility of the entire legal industry in the process.”