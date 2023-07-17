“We are pleased to welcome Will and Cole to McGlinchey’s growing team here in Nashville,” said Shaun Ramey, managing member of the Nashville office and co-chair of the financial services litigation team. “Their diverse practices complement our local services well, and their in-depth knowledge of the commercial, real estate and financial services markets will be a great asset to our clients nationwide.”
Wojcik most recently practiced with Kay Griffin and joins the enterprise litigation and investigations group. His work includes construction defect, real estate, contract and zoning disputes. He attended Vanderbilt University Law School.
Hodge, who graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law, joins the financial services litigation team representing banks, lenders and loan services. He previously practiced with Pepper Law in Nashville.
Attorney plans Nashville expansion
Rocco Cozza, founder of Cozza Law Group, is planning an expansion to Nashville.
According to a release, his firm is focused on business and entertainment law and has a presence in New York City and Pittsburgh. Cozza Law Group will add a Nashville office this fall, the release noted. It is unclear how many attorneys will be involved locally.
Cozza is also the CEO of Alpha LPO, a legal process outsourcing provider.
Personal injury firms partner
Birmingham-based Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys and Ohio-based personal injury attorney Robert Schuerger II have partnered to form Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys.
Jose Linares is based in Nashville for the group.
“Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is the epitome of excellence for personal injury trial work,” said Schuerger in a release. “The two firms combined creates an opportunity to reach more people in their time of need and to have the resources to go to war for them and their families.”