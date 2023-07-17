mcglin.jpg

Will Wojcik (left) and Cole Hodge

New Orleans-based law firm McGlinchey Stafford has named Will Wojcik a member and Cole Hodge an associate in its Nashville office.

The firm established a Nashville presence in 2018. In February, the firm moved to an office in the AT&T Building. McGlinchey has six attorneys in Nashville.

rocco.png

Rocco Cozza
linares.jpg

Jose Linares

