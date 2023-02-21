Harris Gilbert, a longtime Nashville attorney, died last week, according to his firm Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs.
Born in Nashville, Gilbert earned a B.A. degree from Yale University and a J.D. degree from the University of Chicago before returning to his hometown to work as an assistant district attorney.
In private practice, Gilbert was part of the legal team that worked on the landmark Baker v. Carr “one person, one vote” case. According to a notice sent out to the firm, Gilbert helped the Rolling Stones “out of a legal jam during a 1972 appearance in Nashville.” He was a former board member of the Tennessee and Nashville bar associations and the Nashville School of Law.
Gilbert was also a past chair of the Tennessee Bar Foundation and a co-founder of Legal Services of Nashville. He practiced at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs from 1988 until his retirement a few years ago.
New TBA leadership
Knoxville attorney Heidi Barcus will serve as president of the Tennessee Bar Association in 2025-26. The shareholder at Lewis Thomason was the lone candidate to file for the upcoming vice president position, a precursor to the presidency.
Barcus will take office as vice president this summer, then president-elect in summer 2024, before assuming the presidency the following summer.
While some other TBA leadership positions have contested races, many were uncontested. Voting begins March 1 for the contested races.
Local attorneys named to leadership position include Billy Leslie (Middle Tennessee division governor), Amy Bryant (fifth district governor) and Jonathan Cole (delegate to American Bar Association).
Butler Snow hires three
Law firm Butler Snow has hired eight attorneys, including three in its Nashville office.
In Nashville, Lieselotte Carmen-Burks, Brady John and Cameron Rush have joined the office.
Carmen-Burks will work with the labor employment group, John with the pharmaceutical, medical device and health care group, and Rush with the business services group.
Carmen-Burks attended Vanderbilt University and the University of Alabama School of Law and clerked for a federal magistrate judge in Alabama. John attended Rhodes College and University of Tennessee College of Law.
Rush worked on Republican campaigns in Tennessee and was an aide in the state Senate before joining Butler Snow as a lobbyist in 2014. After law school, he worked in legal roles at Premier Parking and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.
“It’s always exciting to bring a talented group of attorneys into the fold, especially an exceptional group like this,” said Christopher Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. “We are glad to welcome them as colleagues and look forward to working with them.”