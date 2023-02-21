Harris Gilbert.jpg

Harris Gilbert

Harris Gilbert, a longtime Nashville attorney, died last week, according to his firm Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs.

Born in Nashville, Gilbert earned a B.A. degree from Yale University and a J.D. degree from the University of Chicago before returning to his hometown to work as an assistant district attorney.

