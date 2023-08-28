Law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has moved its Nashville office from the One Nashville Place building on Fourth Avenue North to the Gulch Union building on Demonbreun Street.
Nelson Mullins opened a Nashville office in 2012 and lists 27 attorneys in Nashville. Overall, Nelson Mullins has 33 offices and more than 1,000 professionals, including attorneys and policy advisers.
“We are excited to complete our move and open our new space in the Gulch Union development,” Nashville office managing partner Geof Vickers said in a release. “This move reinforces the firm’s presence in Nashville and our focus on continuing to support our clients in not just Nashville, but Tennessee and the southeastern United States.”
Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group developed Gulch Union, which includes the 20-story office tower and two future 28-floor residential buildings.
Lewis Brisbois adds litigator
Los Angeles-based Lewis Brisbois, which has more than 50 offices around the country, has announced the addition of Brian Walthart as a partner in the Nashville office, also located at Gulch Union’s office tower.
Walthart is a litigator with experience working on liability cases.
“Brian is at the core of us bringing Lewis Brisbois’ proven national litigation defense approach to Nashville, where we have already established a well-respected music and deals practice,” Nashville managing partner Michael Platner said in a release. "With this addition, we expect to see good growth as we attract more top-tier talent to our team.”
Walthart attended law school at the University of Memphis and has practiced with several firms, most recently McAngus Goudelock & Courie.