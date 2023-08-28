Law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has moved its Nashville office from the One Nashville Place building on Fourth Avenue North to the Gulch Union building on Demonbreun Street.

Nelson Mullins opened a Nashville office in 2012 and lists 27 attorneys in Nashville. Overall, Nelson Mullins has 33 offices and more than 1,000 professionals, including attorneys and policy advisers.

walt

Brian Walthart