Bernheim Kelley Battista (BK Law), based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has announced the opening of a Nashville office.
The local office, the firm's eighth, will be led by managing partner Gregory Marangos.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Bernheim Kelley Battista (BK Law), based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has announced the opening of a Nashville office.
The local office, the firm's eighth, will be led by managing partner Gregory Marangos.
BK Law focuses on personal injury, product liability and consumer advocacy.
“We are very excited about opening in Nashville and bringing our skills and knowledge to its people,” said CEO Jesse Bernheim. “With Greg’s stellar track record and his absolute dedication to ensuring his clients are exceptionally represented, along with my commitment to building and running successful personal injury firms that put an absolute focus on our clients, we believe we have a recipe for a powerful partnership with the people of Tennessee and the opportunity to grow something really great.”
Marangos practiced with related firm Bernheim Dolinsky Kelley from 2015 to 2017 and since 2017 has practiced with Steinger, Greene & Feiner. He attended the University of New Hampshire School of Law.
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has added Maddie Spearman as an associate in Nashville working in the real estate practice group and with the long term care and senior housing team.
Spearman, who attended Vanderbilt University for undergraduate studies, has a law degree from the University of Texas and for the past three years has been an associate at Macdonald Resnevic in Austin.
Her practice includes advising clients selling and acquiring senior living facilities, including regulatory matters, corporate formation and tax exemption.
The American Inns of Court has announced the awarding of the A. Sherman Christensen Award to William Koch Jr. of Nashville.
Koch, a former Tennessee Supreme Court justice, is the president and dean of the Nashville School of Law.
The award recognizes an Inn member who has provided leadership to the organization. The award will be presented at an October ceremony at the U.S. Supreme Court.
Koch was president of the organization from 2018 to 2020. He is also a founder of the local chapter.
“Bill Koch deserves credit for Inn expansion throughout this state,” said Matthew Sweeney of Baker Donelson, who nominated Koch for the award. “In 1990, there was one Inn in Tennessee, the Hamilton Burnett American Inn of Court, that was founded several years earlier; now there are nine.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.