Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has hired Marcus Shute Jr. as of counsel in its Nashville office. At the firm, Shute is a member of several practice groups, and he works on complex business litigation and employment and professional liability matters.
Shute was previously founder of his own law firm.
In 2022, Shute finished second in a four-person Democratic primary for Davidson County Criminal Court Division VI.
State court system taps indigent services lead
The Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts has named Joseph Byrd to lead its new Indigent Services Team.
In the role, Byrd will oversee the office’s appointment of attorneys in certain cases. Previously, the officials responsible for court-appointed attorney assignments and reimbursements were spread across several AOC divisions, according to a release.
Previously, Byrd was an assistant attorney general in the civil law division in the office of the Tennessee attorney general. Prior to that position, he was disciplinary counsel for the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility and has worked as a county and city attorney and in private practice. Before attending law school, Byrd was a pastor, and he holds a Ph.D. in theology and an M.Div. degree.
“The indigent representation program has changed tremendously in the amount and types of claims filed, but our staffing approach had not changed,” AOC Director Michelle Long said in the release. “This is an excellent opportunity to evaluate how and why we operate as we do.”