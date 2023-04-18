Law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has announced the addition of James Embrey Jr. and Nelson Rainey in its Nashville office.
Law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has announced the addition of James Embrey Jr. and Nelson Rainey in its Nashville office.
Embrey is a partner at Gordon & Rees, while Rainey is senior counsel. Both join the office from Hall, Booth, Smith, P.C.
Embrey is a litigator who works on medical malpractice, transportation and general liability cases. He has also worked as in-house counsel for major insurance companies.
Rainey works on medical malpractice, professional negligence, health care, professional malpractice and ethics litigation.
"James is already an outstanding addition to our Tennessee office, capitalizing on our 50 State platform as soon as he walked in the door," said Heather Gwinn Pabon, managing partner of the firm's Tennessee office. "He brings unmatched commitment and passion to his client relationships and his role as a mentor to junior attorneys, which are keys to our firm's mission. This commitment and passion, along with his diverse practice and trial expertise, will be tremendous assets to our Tennessee office."
Gordon & Rees was founded in San Francisco in 1974 and opened a Nashville office at the start of 2019.
Butler Snow, headquartered in Mississippi and with a significant presence in Nashville, has formed a “strategic alliance” with Maynor & Stiers for federal government relations. The law firm will work with Maynor & Stiers’ Linda Maynor, William Stiers and Wade Heck, lobbyists registered to represent clients before Congress and the federal government.
“This will add additional bench strength to our team and greatly benefit our clients,” Butler Snow chair Christopher Maddux said in a release.
Maynor worked for more than two decades for Alabama-based law firm Maynard, Cooper & Gale before establishing Maynor & Stiers last year. She is partly based in Huntsville, and several other former Maynard Cooper attorneys in Huntsville recently joined Butler Snow as it opened a new Huntsville office. Stiers likewise worked at Maynard Cooper before establishing the lobbying firm last year.
Heck, too, joined Maynor & Stiers from Maynard Cooper and previously was chief of staff to an Alabama member of Congress.
