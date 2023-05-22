Brentwood-based law firm Farrar & Bates will soon be called Farrar, Bates & Berexa.
The firm has named Kristin Berexa, Laura Hight and Casey Crane partners as Bill Bates has retired.
“I am extraordinarily pleased to have Kristin, Laura and Casey join me in leading the firm as we continue to provide excellent service to our clients,” founder Russ Farrar said in a release. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our entire team of skilled professionals and deep bench of talent to ensure our clients receive the most effective strategies for their needs.”
Berexa joined Farrar & Bates in 1994 after serving as an assistant attorney general with the office of the Tennessee Attorney General. Berexa’s practice includes representing local governments in civil rights and police liability cases. She was previously managing attorney and is now managing partner.
Hight joined the firm in 2010 and leads its real estate litigation department. Crane joined the firm in 2017 and also defends local governments in civil rights and other cases.
Following the death earlier this year of District Attorney General Kim Helper, Williamson County now has a new chief prosecutor.
Gov. Bill Lee announced last week that he is appointing Stacey Edmonson to the post. Edmonson has been deputy district attorney general for 12 years and worked in the prosecutor’s office for nearly two decades.
She attended Belmont University and Loyola University School of Law.
Helper had been DA since 2008 and was reelected to another term last year.
“Stacey is a dedicated public servant and highly-qualified attorney, and I value the significant experience she will continue to bring to the 21st Judicial District,” Lee said in a news release. “I am confident she will lead with integrity, and I appreciate her service to Tennesseans.”
