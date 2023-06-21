Federal prosecutor Brent Hannafan has joined law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp’s Nashville office.
Hannafan was criminal chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee from 2017 to 2023. In total, he spent 17 years in the local federal prosecutor’s office.
At Sanford Heisler Sharp, Hannafan will co-chair the trial practice. The firm launched its Nashville office with the addition of former federal Judge Kevin Sharp in 2017.
“Brent is among the most experienced and successful trial attorneys in Tennessee,” Sharp said in a release. “He has prosecuted and won virtually every type of federal case during his tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, leveraging both his outstanding knowledge of the law and his considerable legal skills to achieve justice in very complex and contentious criminal proceedings. I am delighted to welcome him as a colleague.”
Hannafan’s work in the private sector will include representing local governments in lawsuits targeting the opioid industry as well as representing plaintiffs in an action against UnitedHealth Group.
Hannafan attended Vanderbilt University and Washington University School of Law.
Belmont adds to legal faculty
Belmont University College of Law has named two new assistant professors.
Ashley Griffith, former deputy general counsel for TennCare, will teach legal information and communication with a focus on legal analysis, research, writing and oral advocacy. She attended Vanderbilt University Law School.
Also, Maximiliano Gabriel Gluzman will teach legal information and communication and immigration law. He has taught legal research and writing at Vanderbilt Law School, where he earned an LL.M. degree after immigrating from his native Argentina. Gluzman had to appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court when first applying to take the Tennessee Bar Exam.