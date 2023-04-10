Law firm Baker Donelson has named Michaela Poizner of its Nashville office chair of the firm’s health law group, billed as one of the largest health care practices in the country.
Poizner assumes the position from co-chairs Ashby Burks and Craig Holden, who are returning to full-time practice. Her legal practice includes working with providers in the behavioral and long-term health sectors. She also founded the firm’s behavioral health initiative.
Veteran attorney joins new office
Herndon is part of Womble’s corporate and securities group, and his practice is focused on fintech and payments companies.
He previously spent nearly two decades at Waller Lansden, was general counsel to First American Payment Systems, co-founded a payments startup and was a member at Frost Brown Todd for nearly a decade.
“Howard is a leader in the fintech industry, and his entrepreneurial spirit and business-minded approach make him an excellent fit for our platform,” said Jamie Francis, leader of Womble’s corporate and securities group. “With Howard on board, we look forward to expanding the services we offer financial services clients and building a strong foundation for M&A and transactional services in Nashville and across our transatlantic footprint.”
Butler Snow expands to Huntsville
Butler Snow has announced the addition of 23 attorneys and nine staff members as it opens a new office in Huntsville.
The attorneys join Butler Snow from Maynard Cooper & Gale.
"It's an honor that this team of exceptional attorneys is joining Butler Snow, and it is a true testament to our culture of teamwork and our client-first approach,” Butler Snow chair Christopher Maddux said in a release. “They share our commitment to client service and will be true assets to the firm. We have also long viewed Huntsville as a key market with great potential. Huntsville is an ideal location, positioned near our Birmingham and Nashville offices. These additions will greatly benefit clients and help facilitate the firm’s future growth strategies.”