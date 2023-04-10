Michaela Poizner

Michaela Poizner

Law firm Baker Donelson has named Michaela Poizner of its Nashville office chair of the firm’s health law group, billed as one of the largest health care practices in the country.

Poizner assumes the position from co-chairs Ashby Burks and Craig Holden, who are returning to full-time practice. Her legal practice includes working with providers in the behavioral and long-term health sectors. She also founded the firm’s behavioral health initiative.