Of Note: 26 August 2020

The Joseph

Wischermann Partners lost its position managing the Westin Hotel downtown because of its involvement with The Joseph Nashville nearby. Now, according to a lawsuit, Wischermann has been fired from that position, too.

Wischermann, a Minnesota-based hospitality company, filed suits in Ohio federal court this week alleging that Pizzuti Development, the owner of The Joseph, improperly terminated Wischermann’s management contract at both The Joseph and another Pizzuti hotel in Ohio.