Wischermann Partners lost its position managing the Westin Hotel downtown because of its involvement with The Joseph Nashville nearby. Now, according to a lawsuit, Wischermann has been fired from that position, too.
Wischermann, a Minnesota-based hospitality company, filed suits in Ohio federal court this week alleging that Pizzuti Development, the owner of The Joseph, improperly terminated Wischermann’s management contract at both The Joseph and another Pizzuti hotel in Ohio.
Details in the lawsuits are sparse, and Wischermann did not respond to a request for comment.
"The Joseph Hotel has a new management company," Pizzuti general counsel Scott West said in an email. "The previous management company was terminated for cause."
According to the suit, Pizzuti and Wischermann entered into a management agreement in April 2019, with Wischermann to manage the hotel at 401 Korean Veterans Blvd. for at least a decade.
Wischermann contends that its management of The Joseph “has been exceptional” and “a tremendous success.” Still, Pizzuti terminated the agreement. Wischermann is asking the court to force Pizzuti to pay a termination fee.
Wischermann’s legal dispute with the owner of the Westin is ongoing. After a Nashville federal judge ruled in Wischermann’s favor in 2021, a federal appeals court panel in June vacated the decision and sent the case back to the trial court for reconsideration. That dispute began in 2017, when Westin developer Nashville Hospitality Capital fired Wischermann in part because the company alleged that its manager had been working on The Joseph in violation of a noncompete clause. Wischermann argued that it was within its rights to work on other projects.