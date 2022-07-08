Law firm Womble Bond Dickinson has opened a Nashville office and hired Masami Izumida Tyson as a global business and international trade partner.
Previously, Tyson was global director of foreign direct investment and trade for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, where she oversaw teams tasked with recruiting international companies to Tennessee. Before the role at ECD, Tyson served as senior counsel for Nissan North America and held positions at Neal & Harwell and Mentor Graphics.
Tyson attended Johns Hopkins University and Vanderbilt University Law School and was born and raised in Japan.
“Nashville is a fast-growing market, both in terms of GDP growth and the extent to which talent is moving into the city,” Jamie Francis, head of the corporate and securities practice at Womble Bond Dickinson, said in a release. “We see significant opportunity to assist clients on their global operations from the region and to attract high-quality lawyers who can add further depth to our global business and international trade team. As Nashville continues to be a growing center for international in-bound and out-bound business activities, as well as a thriving hub for several key tech-based industries and a destination for leading companies, the timing was right to continue our growth trajectory with a new office [here].”
Nashville is Womble’s 21st office in the United States and 28th worldwide. The firm was established via the 2017 merger of two large firms from the U.S. and United Kingdom.
Womble partners John Scannapieco, Josh Mullen and Alan Enslen are splitting time between the firm’s Washington, D.C., and Nashville offices. The local office is located in the 1222 Demonbreun building in The Gulch.
