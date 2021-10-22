Charles Reasor Jr. died Oct. 5 after a battle with congestive heart failure. He was 75.
The longtime Nashville attorney primarily focused on commercial real estate transactions and commercial restructurings.
After a stint in the U.S. Army, Reasor attended Vanderbilt University School of Law and would later join Boult, Cummings, Conners & Berry.
In 1981, he left the Nashville firm with colleague David White to start White & Reasor, where, according to an obituary, he practiced until his death earlier this month.
“I had the privilege of practicing law with my father for 22 years, and I will continue his law practice,” Reasor’s son Charlie Reasor said. “There are no changes planned for the firm at this time.”
In addition to his son, Reasor is survived by his brother Daniel, his other children Margaret and Matt and two grandsons.
“Mr. Reasor loved spending time with his family and friends, telling jokes and funny stories, teaching and mentoring, following the University of Kentucky basketball, enjoying the companionship of his Bichons Frises, and listening to the Bible teaching of J. Vernon McGee,” the obituary noted. “He is remembered as a proud father, a devoted grandfather, a wise and loyal friend, a tenacious advocate, and a generous employer. For thirty years, one of his greatest joys was organizing his family's annual family reunion. He is now with his heavenly Father, enjoying the best family reunion imaginable.”
Reasor’s interment will be private, and there will be no formal visitation. People can send remembrances to the White & Reasor office.
