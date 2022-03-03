National law firm Polsinelli is adding a real estate element to its existing Nashville office.
The firm on Wednesday announced the addition of two real estate attorneys — Sarah Laird and Brittany Macon.
Both come from Maynard Cooper & Gale, which they joined together in 2020 from Bradley. Laird joins Polsinelli as a shareholder, while Macon is an associate.
“Our Nashville office is getting a dynamic real estate team,” Polsinelli real estate chair Amy Kiefer Hansen said in a release. “It’s a core practice that we’ve wanted to include in one our most vibrant offices in the Southeast region, where our firm is thriving and has huge potential for further growth. Sarah and Brittany are great additions to our seasoned real estate practice.”
Laird works with investors, developers and health care operators. She has also advised institutional investors focused on the health care sector. Both Laird and Macon attended Vanderbilt University Law School.
