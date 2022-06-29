Law firm Thompson Burton is launching an estates and wills practice via the addition of attorney Dave Mayer from Bass Berry & Sims.
Mayer joins Thompson Burton as a partner. He had been an associate at Bass Berry since 2015 and, before law school, he was an accountant at Ernst & Young.
"Dave’s character and skills are a welcome addition to the firm," founding partner Walt Burton said in a release. “His practice adds synergies throughout the firm. Particularly our real estate and family law practices.”
Per the release, Mayer’s practice includes estate planning, trust instruments and wealth transfers.
Last month, Thompson Burton announced it had hired Metro Codes Department Director Bill Herbert and Deputy Director Emily Lamb.
