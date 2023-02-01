Atlanta-based employment law firm Ogletree Deakins has picked Nashville-based partner Liz Washko as its next managing shareholder.
Washko will assume the position at the start 2024, succeeding Matt Keen.
“I am deeply honored to be chosen by my colleagues to follow Matt Keen as the next managing shareholder of Ogletree Deakins beginning next year,” Washko said in a release. “Since I joined the firm as an associate more than two decades ago, I have witnessed firsthand the firm’s exponential growth and steadfast commitment to upholding our core values. I have big shoes to fill and look forward to working closely with Matt over the next year as he prepares to hand over the reins.”
Washko joined Ogletree Deakins in 2000 and has held several leadership positions. She is co-chair of the firm’s pay equity practice group, spent eight years as managing shareholder of the Nashville office and is currently one of the firm’s two managing directors.
Washko earned both J.D. and B.A. degrees at Rutgers University.
Ogletree Deakins has nearly 1,000 attorneys in 55 offices in Europe and North America.
