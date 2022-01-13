Law firm Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin has elected litigator Thomas McFarland a member of the firm.
He joined GSRM in 2015 after graduating from Vanderbilt Law School and clerking for Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Brothers.
McFarland’s practice includes business torts, breach of contract claims and real estate, according to a release, in addition to employment disputes and land use and zoning regulation matters.
GSRM has 32 attorneys focused primarily on corporate work.
