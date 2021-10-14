Former Nashville International Airport executive Margaret Martin has launched her own private law practice focused on the aviation industry.
Martin Airport Law will specialize in legal services for airports, the aviation industry and public-private partnerships in the sector, according to a release.
Martin spent more than three years at the airport, ending in July, most recently as vice president and chief development officer. She was previously senior regulatory counsel at Asurion and a lawyer for Metro.
“At Martin Airport Law we apply our deep experience to a wide range of projects, such as hospitality and concession programs, aeronautical and non-aeronautical development, procurement and solicitation support, regulatory compliance, and commercial contracts and leases,” Martin said in the release. “If you are working with a governmental agency, call us to see how we can assist.”
