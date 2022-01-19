Five attorneys in Bass, Berry & Sims’ Nashville office has been elected members of the firm, according to a release.
The new members are Scott Gallisdorfer, Thomas Gossett, Vincent Lillegard, Molly Ruberg and Taylor Wirth.
Bass also announced the election of Lee Flaherty as a member in the Memphis office.
“My colleagues and I are proud to announce the election of these six new members,” Managing Partner Todd Rolapp said in the release. “We celebrate their many accomplishments both within our firm and the larger legal community. We are honored to work alongside each of these individuals every day and are excited to see how their careers will progress in this next phase.”
Gallisdorfer joined the firm in 2017; previously, he practiced at Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C. His work includes complex litigation and government and internal investigations, including False Claims Act and other health care fraud matters.
Gossett joined Bass in 2013 after graduating from the University of Tennessee College of Law. His practice includes commercial real estate transactions and associated debt financings.
Lillegard practiced with Kaye Scholer LLP in New York before joining Bass in 2014. His work includes capital market debt transactions and syndicated bank credit facilities.
Ruberg joined Bass in 2014 and works on government and internal investigations, especially in the health care sector.
Wirth moved to Bass from Baker Donelson in 2016. His work includes corporate and securities law, mergers and acquisitions, and other corporate governance matters.
In December, the firm announced the addition of 20 new associates in Nashville and earlier this month announced the addition of two new senior attorneys in the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.