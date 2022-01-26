Dickinson Wright PLLC has added attorney Jay Campbell as a member in the firm’s Nashville office.
He will split time between Nashville and Memphis, where he has practiced with Adams and Reese for 16 years, including serving as partner in charge of the Memphis office.
Campbell primarily works on mergers and acquisitions, particularly among middle-market companies, as well as assisting on private equity offerings, lending transactions and public-private partnerships.
He attended Vanderbilt University Law School.
Dickinson Wright has nearly 500 attorneys in 19 offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.