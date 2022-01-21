Bass, Berry & Sims has added three attorneys who specialize in data security and privacy matters.
Roy Wyman, Colton Driver and Wesley McCulloch each join the firm from Nelson Mullins.
Wyman comes on board as a member — he is a previous chair of Nelson Mullins’ privacy and security group — while Driver and McCulloch are associates.
Outside of private practice, Wyman has served as chief privacy officer and associate general counsel at physician staffing company TeamHealth and as senior legal counsel at CVS.
McCulloch and Driver have worked with clients on compliance with data privacy frameworks from Europe and California.
“All three attorneys bring diverse and impressive data privacy and security law backgrounds and experience in compliance and assessment services, developing privacy programs, responding to data breaches, and guiding clients through international, federal and state privacy laws and regulations,” Robert Brewer, co-chair of Bass, Berry & Sims’ intellectual property and technology practice group, said in a release. “We continue to invest in our practice to ensure that we remain well-positioned to provide sophisticated guidance across the full-range of legal and business-sensitive privacy counseling matters, and related litigation, investigations and transactional issues.”
