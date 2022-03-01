Five applicants will be considered for the imminent Middle Tennessee vacancy on the Tennessee Court of Appeals after Judge Richard Dinkins decided not to seek retention in the August 2022 election, according to a release.
The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will meet on March 18 via public video conference to review each nominee.
The applicants are:
- Ashonti Davis - counsel with Aetna Senior Supplemental Insurance Company, former associate with law firms Butler Snow and Miller & Martin
- James Haltom - commissioner, Tennessee Claims Commission; former partner at Nelson Mullins
- Alexander Stuart Rieger - senior assistant attorney general in the Public Interest Division of the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office
- Joycelyn Stevenson - executive director of the Tennessee Bar Association and the Tennessee Legal Community Foundation
- Jeffrey Usman - Belmont University College of Law professor
Dinkins was appointed to the appeals court by then-Gov. Phil Bredesen in 2008 after a stint as a Davidson County chancellor. He had previously been considered for vacancies on the Tennessee Supreme Court. After graduating from Vanderbilt School of Law in 1977, Dinkins joined the firm of Avon Williams Jr. Later, he practiced with Williams and Dinkins and Dodson, Parker, Dinkins & Behm. In 2020, he underwent heart surgery and suffered a stroke.
