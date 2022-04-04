Birmingham-based Burr & Forman LLP has appointed Ken Bryant the new office managing partner in Nashville.
He succeeds Tucker Herndon, who was named to the firmwide executive committee.
Both joined Burr in 2015 — Bryant from Stites & Harbison and Herndon from Bone McAllester Norton. Herndon had been office managing partner since 2018.
“Ken is an accomplished attorney whose commitment to excellence and service, both for clients and in the community, have earned him the immense respect of his colleagues,” Herndon said in a release. “We look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow and advance legal services for our clients in Nashville and throughout the firm’s footprint.”
Bryant works on commercial litigation. He attended Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee College of Law.
The firm has 19 offices in eight states.
